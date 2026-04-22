UPDATE: Power mostly restored after outage across part of Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — UPDATE @ 4:10 A.M.

Power has been restored after a power outage in parts of the Miami Valley.

As of 4:05 a.m., almost 100 AES Ohio customers are without power, according to the AES Ohio outage map.

As many as 2,800 outages were reported just after 3 a.m.

Most of the outages were in Montgomery County.

-INITIAL STORY-

Several people are without power across the Miami Valley early Wednesday.

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As of 3:35 a.m., almost 1,800 AES Ohio customers are without power, according to the AES Ohio outage map.

Most of the outages are in Montgomery County.

TRENDING STORIES:

Here is a breakdown:

Montgomery County- 1,762

Preble County- 13

Darke County- 1

We will continue to follow this story.

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