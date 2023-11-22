Browns provide update on Deshaun Watson’s season-ending injury

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns released an update on quarterback Deshaun Watson’s status Tuesday.

>> Browns lose QB Deshaun Watson to season-ending shoulder surgery

Watson had surgery Tuesday, Nov. 21, to repair a displaced fracture to the glenoid in his right shoulder, a spokesperson from the team said.

The surgery was performed by a doctor in Los Angeles and has been deemed successful.

Watson’s rehab process is scheduled to start on Friday.

>> Browns lose QB Deshaun Watson for rest of season with shoulder fracture; rookie starting vs Steelers

He is expected to make a full recovery before the 2024 season.

Watson was injured twice while playing the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Nov. 12. Officially, he was declared out for the season on Nov. 15.

©2023 Cox Media Group