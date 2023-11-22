Cleveland Browns

Browns provide update on Deshaun Watson’s season-ending injury

By WHIO Staff

Browns Ravens Football Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson passes against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half on an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (Susan Walsh/AP)

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns released an update on quarterback Deshaun Watson’s status Tuesday.

Watson had surgery Tuesday, Nov. 21, to repair a displaced fracture to the glenoid in his right shoulder, a spokesperson from the team said.

The surgery was performed by a doctor in Los Angeles and has been deemed successful.

Watson’s rehab process is scheduled to start on Friday.

He is expected to make a full recovery before the 2024 season.

Watson was injured twice while playing the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Nov. 12. Officially, he was declared out for the season on Nov. 15.

