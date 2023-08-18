Browns, Eagles finish in tie, Cade York misses potential game-winning kicks

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Cleveland Browns battled the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles to an 18-18 tie in their third preseason game Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Both teams rested their starting quarterbacks in this game. Deshaun Watson did not play for the Browns while Jalen Hurts was sidelined for the Eagles.

The Browns had an 18-10 lead in the fourth quarter, but Tanner McKee threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Brady Russell and a two-point conversion tied it at 18-18.

Cleveland drove to the Eagles 23-yard line with two minutes left. York missed a 47-yard field goal but got another chance after a Philadelphia penalty. He got another chance but missed wide left from 41 yards.

Dorian Thompson Robinson got his first start of the preseason for the Browns and went 13 of 25 for 164 yards. He threw 36-yard pass to Cedric Tillman and completions of 27 and 22 yards to Austin Watkins.

“I love the kid effort,” Kevin Stefanski said. “I love his feistiness.”

Watkins caught seven passes for 139 yards and a 32-yard touchdown pass from Kellen Mond.

Both teams also suffered injuries throughout the game.

Eagles wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland and defensive tackle Moro Ojomo were both carted off the field on a backboard with neck injuries. Both had movement in all extremities.

Several players were hurt that required carts, visits to medical tents, and early departures to the locker room.

Cleveland concludes the preseason in Kansas City. The game will start at 1 p.m. and will be broadcast on 1290 and 95-7 FM, WHIO.

