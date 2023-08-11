Browns to play most of their starters in tonight’s preseason game

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski says most starters will play in their second preseason game tonight against the Washington Commanders.

“We will play the majority of our starters,” he said Wednesday.

None of their starters played in their exhibition game against the New York Jets on August 3 in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton. Both Kellen Mond and Dorian Thompson-Robinson played at quarterback in a 21-16 win.

Stefanski said Deshawun Watson will play tonight.

“Deshaun will play in this game. We will see if it’s one or two series. We will play it by the ear,” he said. “It’s always a good opportunity to get guys through pre-game warmups on the field, get some of that game action. It’s great for us to do it in front of our fans.”

Joshua Dobbs will also play tonight. He is backing up Watson.

The Browns and Commanders kick off tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

