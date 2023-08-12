Watson plays 1 drive in Browns 2nd preseason game; Game delayed 68 minutes by storms

CLEVELAND — After a 68-minute delay due to rain and lightning, the Cleveland Browns took the field against Washington Commanders but lost their second preseason game, 17-15, Friday night at Cleveland Brown Stadium.

>>Browns to play most of their starters in tonight’s preseason game

Deshaun Watson played one drive and drove the offense into the red zone. He completed all three pass attempts for 12 yards and ran for 20 yards on three carries. The Browns did not score failing to convert on fourth and goal.

Cleveland’s defense scored the first points on safety from a Commanders’ holding penalty to take a 2-0 lead after one quarter.

But Washington scored two touchdowns in the second quarter. Jahan Dotson caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett’s 12-yard run put them up, 14-2, at halftime.

>>Former Browns offensive lineman thanks teammates, family, fans in Pro Football Hall of Fame speech

Dorian Thompson-Robinson started the second half at quarterback for Cleveland. He threw a seven-yard touchdown pass to David Bell to cut the deficit to 17-9 after three quarters.

Kellen Mond found Mike Harley, Jr. for a 20-yard touchdown pass with 1:39 remaining but the Browns missed the two-point conversion to end the game.

Cleveland will play their third exhibition game Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. in Philadelphia.

The game will be broadcast on 1290 and 95-7 FM WHIO Radio.

©2023 Cox Media Group