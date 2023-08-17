Browns play 3rd preseason game tonight at Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — The Cleveland Browns will play their third preseason game tonight against the Philadelphia Eagles in Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
Dorian Thompson Robinson is expected to get first-team reps tonight while Deshaun Watson will not expected to play.
Coach Kevin Stefanski also said none of the Browns’ established will play tonight as well.
Both teams participated in a joint practice Tuesday.
The kickoff between the Browns and Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field is at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
The game will be televised on Channel 7.
It will also be broadcast on WHIO Radio, coverage starts at 5:30 p.m.
