Browns play 3rd preseason game tonight at Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — The Cleveland Browns will play their third preseason game tonight against the Philadelphia Eagles in Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Dorian Thompson Robinson is expected to get first-team reps tonight while Deshaun Watson will not expected to play.

Coach Kevin Stefanski also said none of the Browns’ established will play tonight as well.

Both teams participated in a joint practice Tuesday.

The kickoff between the Browns and Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field is at 7:30 p.m. tonight.

The game will be televised on Channel 7.

It will also be broadcast on WHIO Radio, coverage starts at 5:30 p.m.

