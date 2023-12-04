Browns’ 4th quarter interception costly in road loss to Rams

LOS ANGELES — The Cleveland Browns started their fourth different quarterback of the season against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco threw a costly fourth-quarter interception in a 36-19 loss at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.

Trailing 20-19, Flacco threw a deep back that was intercepted by John Johnson III and he turned it 42 yards. It gave the Rams great field position and set up a touchdown catch by Cooper Kupp to extend the lead to 27-19.

Los Angeles added another touchdown and safety to seal the game.

The Browns fall to 7-5 and have lost consecutive games for the first time this year.

Cleveland took the opening kickoff and got a 24-yard touchdown pass from Flacco to Ford to go up, 7=0.

The Rams answered when Matthew Stafford connected with wide receiver Puka Nacua for a 70-yard touchdown pass to go up, 10-7, after one quarter.

The teams exchanged field goals in the second quarter as Los Angeles led 13-10 at halftime. Dustin Hopkins evened the score at 13-13 with a field goal in the third quarter. But the Rams responded on Demarcus Robinson’s seven-yard touchdown pass to reclaim the advantage, 20-13, after three quarters.

The Browns came back as Flacco found Harrison Bryant for an eight-yard touchdown pass, but Hopkins missed the extra point and Los Angeles led, 20-19, with 8:49 remaining.

Cleveland’s defense forced a three-and-out and took over at their 21-yard line with 6:32 left. Flacco went deep for Moore, but Flacco was picked off by Johnson and he returned it to the Browns’ 24-yard line.

Stafford found Kupp for his third touchdown pass of the afternoon and the Rams led, 27-19.

The Browns turned the ball over on downs on their next series and Kyren Williams sealed the game with a one-yard touchdown run on the first play after the two-minute warning.

Flacco went 23 of 44 for 254 yards and two touchdowns in his first start as a Browns. Elijah Moore caught four passes for 83 yards. Amari Cooper left the game in the second quarter with a concussion and did not return.

Cleveland’s next game will be Sunday, December 10, when they host Jacksonville at 1 p.m. at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

The game will be broadcast on 1290 and 95-7, WHIO.

