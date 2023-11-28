Bengals QB Joe Burrow undergoes ‘successful’ wrist surgery

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had surgery Monday on his injured wrist.

He suffered a season-ending torn ligament in his throwing wrist on Nov. 16 against Baltimore.

The team announced Monday that the surgery went well.

“Joe Burrow underwent successful surgery on his wrist,” the team said in a statement. “The procedure went as planned, and he is expected to make a complete recovery. Joe will return to Cincinnati this week to be with the team and begin the recovery and rehab process.”

Burrow said he felt his wrist “pop” when he spoke about his season-ending injury earlier this month.

He said the injury happened on a play from Ravens defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, but he did not realize it until seeing the film.

On the next play, Burrow threw a touchdown pass to Joe Mixon and said he “felt it pop.”

He was visibly in pain and went to the blue medical tent. He attempted to throw the ball on the sideline but was not able to.

In Burrow’s absence, Jake Browning has filled in for the Bengals at quarterback.

He finished the second half against the Ravens and started Sunday against Pittsburgh.

Cincinnati is 5-6 and will play at Jacksonville on December 4 on Monday Night Football.

