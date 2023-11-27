Bengals fall to Steelers in first game without Burrow

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals began life without quarterback Joe Burrow Sunday afternoon against the Pittsburgh Steelers and lost, 16-10, at Paycor Stadium.

Jake Browning threw for 227 yards and a touchdown in his first NFL start.

The Steelers had 421 yards of total offense, including 278 passing yards by Kenny Pickett.

Cincinnati falls to 5-6 overall and Pittsburgh improves to 7-4.

Pittsburgh got on the board first with a 41-yard field goal by Chris Boswell to take a 3-0 lead. Drew Sample caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Browning as the Bengals led, 7-3, at halftime.

Cincinnati was threatening to open the second half, but Trenton Thompson intercepted Browning to stop the drive and the Steelers took over.

They drove 62 yards on 10 plays and took nearly eight minutes off the third-quarter clock. Najee Harris capped it with a five-yard touchdown run to reclaim the lead, 10-7.

Boswell added a pair of fourth-quarter field goals from 34 and 33 yards to extend it to 16-7. Evan McPherson’s 47-yard field goal cut it to 16-10 with 2:04 left. Pittsburgh recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.

The Bengals will look to snap a three-game losing streak at Jacksonville on December 4 when they play the Jaguars on Monday Night Football.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m.

