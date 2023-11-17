Bengals fall Thursday night at Baltimore; Lose Burrow to injury

BALTIMORE, MD — The Cincinnati Bengals lost more than just the game to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football in a 34-20 loss.

Quarterback Joe Burrow left the game with a wrist injury after throwing a touchdown pass to Joe Mixon with 5:43 left in the second quarter. That gave the Bengals a 10-7 lead.

Burrow did not return, and Jake Browning played the rest of the game at quarterback.

Coach Zac Taylor said Burrow said after the game, “It looked like a sprained wrist.”

He said that Burrow fell on it early in the game and “felt it on that touchdown pass.”

It’s not clear what Burrow’s availability is going forward.

The Ravens scored two touchdowns to end the first half. Lamar Jackson threw a 37-yard score to Nelson Agholor that put them up for good, 14-10.

Right before halftime, he found Rashod Bateman for a 10-yard touchdown with 23 seconds left until halftime as Baltimore led, 21-10, at halftime.

Gus Edwards capped the Ravens’ night with a three-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Jackson threw for 264 yards and did this without tight end Mark Andrews. He left the game in the first quarter with an ankle injury.

John Harbaugh said after the game that Andrews’ injury appears to be season-ending.

Cincinnati falls to 5-5 while Baltimore improves 8-3.

The Bengals’ next game will be Nov. 26 when they host Pittsburgh at Paycor Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

