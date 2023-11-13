Bengals have short turnaround after Sunday’s home loss to Texans

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals will not have a whole lot of time to recover following Sunday’s home loss to the Houston Texans.

The Bengals will travel to Baltimore on Thursday night for a critical AFC North game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Cincinnati is currently in last place at 5-4 and remains a game and a half behind the Ravens.

Baltimore is coming off a 33-31 home loss to Cleveland.

Joe Burrow called Sunday’s 30-27 loss to Houston one of the most frustrating of his career.

“You saw the game,” he said. “We have to step it up. We have to be better. Today wasn’t good enough; it’s as simple as that.”

Burrow threw 27 of 40 passes for 347 yards, including two touchdowns, but two fourth-quarter interceptions, including one in the end zone.

Cincinnati had a chance to win it late when Tyler Boyd dropped a touchdown pass in the end zone late in the fourth quarter.

Boyd threw his helmet on the sidelines.

Bengals Zac Taylor said afterward the game did not come down to that one play.

“He’s going to put a lot (of responsibility) on himself because it’s the end of the game, but there were so many opportunities we had over the course of the game,” he said. “Players and coaches — all of us — there’s a lot of things all of us could have done better so we weren’t in that position.”

Cincinnati played Sunday without wide receiver Tee Higgins and defensive end Sam Hubbard. Bengals Pro Bowl sacker Trey Hendrickson had his knee checked out after the game.

The Ravens beat the Bengals, 27-24, in Week 2 at Paycor Stadium.

The two teams will meet on Thursday Night Football at M&T Net Stadium in Baltimore at 8:20 p.m.

