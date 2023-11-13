Texans end Bengals winning streak with last-second field goal

CINCINNATI — Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud directed a last-minute, game-winning drive that sealed their victory over the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, according to the AP.

This loss ended the Cincinnati Bengals 4-game winning streak.

Throughout the game, Burrow threw 357 yards and two touchdowns. He was intercepted twice in the fourth quarter.

The Bengals scored the first touchdown of the game in the first quarter but weren’t able to add any more points until the third quarter.

Burrow rallied the team and brought them back from a 20-7 third-quarter deficit, according to the AP.

By the end of the third quarter, the Bengals made a comeback with McPherson’s 50-yard field goal and Burrow’s 64-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase.

Bengals Cam Taylor-Britt intercepted Stroud with 3:41 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Two plays later, Houston’s lead was cut to 27-24 when Joe Mixon rushed for a 1-yard touchdown.

With 1:39 left, the Bengals failed to take the lead when Tyler Boyd couldn’t hold onto Burrow’s pass in the end zone on a third-and-goal, according to the AP.

Bengals Evan McPherson kicked a field goal to tie the game.

The game was tied at 27-all with 1:33 remaining when Stroud moved the Texans 55 yards in six plays. This allowed Matt Ammendola to kick a 38-yard field goal as the clock ran out.

“That was a tough loss. I thought we were going to pull it out. We didn’t make a play at the end of the day. It’s disappointing,” Burrow said.

Chase had five catches for 124 yards and a touchdown. Boyd had eight receptions for 117 yards.

Trenton Irwin also had a touchdown catch.

UP NEXT

The Bengals will travel to play AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.

