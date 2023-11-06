Bengals beat Bills Sunday night for their 4th straight win

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals got a big game from quarterback Joe Burrow as they beat the Buffalo Bills, 24-18, Sunday night at Paycor Stadium.

Burrow passed for 348 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Joe Mixon sealed the game after the two-minute warning by rushing away from future Hall-of-Famer Von Miller on third and four and picked up the game-clinching first down. The Bengals ran out the clock.

Cincinnati improves to 5-3 overall and has now won four straight games. They remain in a three-way tie for second in the AFC North.

The Bengals drove downfield to start the game and opened the scoring on an Irv Smith Jr. seven-yard touchdown catch to go ahead, 7-0. Buffalo responded with a two-yard touchdown run by Josh Allen to tie the game at 7-7.

Joe Mixon capped an 11-play, 69-yard drive, scoring with a two-yard touchdown run to reclaim the lead, 14-7, after one quarter.

The Bengals’ defense stepped up in the second quarter as Cameron Taylor-Britt intercepted Allen, and B.J. Hill sacked Allen to force the Bills to punt.

Cincinnati got the ball back in Buffalo territory at the 45 with about four minutes left in the first half. They converted on fourth down on a Ja’Marr Chase 11-yard reception that took it to the two-minute warning. Three plays later, Burrow found Drew Sample for a 22-yard touchdown catch to increase the advantage to 21-7 at halftime.

The Bills got the ball to start the second half. Tyler Bass’ 34-yard field goal cut it to 21-10.

It stayed that way until the fourth quarter when Germaine Pratt knocked the ball from Dallas Kincaid. Nick Scott recovered it for the Bengals, and it led to an Evan McPherson to extend it 24-10.

Buffalo cut the lead to 24-18 on Stefon Diggs’ 17-yard touchdown catch and two-point conversion with 3:32 remaining. Burrow found Tyler Boyd for a 32-yard catch on the Bengals’ first play and Mixon’s first-down run three plays later sealed the win.

Cincinnati is back in action on Sunday, November 12, when they host the Houston Texans at Paycor Stadium.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. and the game will be televised here on Channel 7.

