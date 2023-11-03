Damar Hamlin talks about returning to Cincinnati for Sunday’s game after suffering cardiac arrest

CINCINNATI — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is talking about how it will feel to be heading back to Cincinnati.

>>ORIGINAL COVERAGE: Damar Hamlin in critical condition after cardiac arrest; Bengals-Bills game postponed

The Bills safety collapsed on the field of Paycor Stadium on Jan. 2 and suffered cardiac arrest in a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals and his medical staff immediately started doing CPR.

Doctors said that quick action saved Hamlin’s life.

He discussed returning to Cincinnati on an NFL podcast with Bills teammate Von Miller.

“Going back not there, I’m pretty sure it’ll bring back a bunch of, you know, memories which will make it emotional for me,” said Hamlin. “But, you know, I ain’t running from it. I’m ready to walk to through the fire. I think it’s going to be all love, all energy, all the support. I’m excited for it.”

The Bengals will host the Bills on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m.

