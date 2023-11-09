Ja’Marr Chase, Sam Hubbard among several Bengals’ hurt

CINCINNATI — Several prominent Cincinnati Bengals are battling injuries leading up to Sunday’s home game against the Houston Texans.

Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and defensive end Sam Hubbard both did not practice on Wednesday.

Chase is dealing with back soreness and Hubbard injured his ankle, according to the team’s injury report.

The Bengals’ star wideout got hurt Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills when he fell hard on the turf while trying to catch a pass from quarterback Joe Burrow.

Head coach Zac Taylor said they are taking the injuries day by day.

The team is also working to see if Chase is leading up to Sunday’s game against the Texans.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins was limited due to a hamstring injury, and a pair of defensive players, Jalen Davis and Akeem Davis-Gaither, were also limited. Davis has an ankle injury and Davis-Gather hurt his knee.

Cincinnati will put its four-game winning streak on the line Sunday afternoon when they host Houston at 1 p.m. at Paycor Stadium.

