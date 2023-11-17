Bengals QB Joe Burrow believed to have sprained wrist, Coach Zac Taylor says

BALTIMORE, MD — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow left the first half of Thursday night’s game at Baltimore after injuring his wrist.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Bengals’ Joe Burrow out vs. Ravens After suffering wrist injury

He appeared to hurt it on a second-quarter touchdown pass to Joe Mixon that gave the Bengals a 10-7 lead with 5:49 left until halftime. Burrow did not return.

Jake Browning played the rest of the game at quarterback.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor called it a sprained wrist after the game in his postgame press conference.

“He fell on it early in the game and then felt it on that touchdown pass,” he said.

The final prognosis won’t be determined until after the team returns to Cincinnati.

The Bengals lost 34-20 to the Ravens on Thursday Night Football and fell to 5-5 on the season.

Cincinnati’s next game will be November 26 when they host Pittsburgh at Paycor Stadium.

The game is scheduled for 1 p.m.

©2023 Cox Media Group