Winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

COLUMBUS — Check your tickets! A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Ohio.

Someone in Ohio won $150,000 with four of five winning numbers, the Powerball, and the PowerPlay multiplier.

The winning numbers were 12, 18, 28, 48, 52, and the Powerball was 5. The powerplay multiplier was 3.

The winning ticket was sold at Lucky Choice in Columbus.

No one won the $163 million jackpot.

The next drawing will be Monday, May 26, with an estimated jackpot of $177 million.

