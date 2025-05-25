Taco fest closes early after reported fights; new safety changes today in Ohio

COLUMBUS — A food fest has implemented additional safety measures after closing the event early on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Visitors were told to leave the Columbus Taco Fest around 8 p.m. after reports of fights.

The event was supposed to end at 10 p.m., according to our news partner, WBNS TV, in Columbus.

TRENDING STORIES:

If you are attending the event from the Miami Valley, the festival announced changes to Sunday’s event on social media.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sunday will now be 21+ only

Children 10 and under will be permitted only with immediate family.

“We know this may impact some of your plans, and trust us, we didn’t want to make this change. We’re doing our best to keep the event safe, smooth, and enjoyable for everyone,” the Columbus Taco Fest said.

WBNS reports that this is not the first time this has happened.

The Taco Fest was interrupted last year due to large groups of teens fighting.

Age restrictions and security measures were implemented after last year, WBNS said.

Two people were also shot near Goodale Park in Columbus on Saturday, WBNS reported.

Police did not confirm if Taco Fest attendees were involved in the shooting.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group