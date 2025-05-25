Man seriously injured after hit by car on busy Dayton street

DAYTON — A man was hospitalized after being hit by a car in Dayton late Friday.

Dayton officers and medics responded to a crash just before midnight at N. James H McGee Boulevard and Rosedale Drive, according to an online crash report.

A 20-year-old man was attempting to cross the street.

He was outside a marked crosswalk when a 2011 White Ford Taurus hit him, the crash report stated.

The car was traveling at an unknown speed in the second lane from the east curb. The traffic light for the Taurus was green, the crash report said.

Medics transported the 20-year-old man to the Miami Valley Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

No one in the Ford Taurus was hurt.

©2025 Cox Media Group