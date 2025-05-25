Delegate responds to President Trump’s comments about NATO

DAYTON — Delegates from several countries wrapped up Day 3 of the NATO parliamentary assembly in Dayton on Saturday.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the President of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly was asked about the tone of this summit after President Trump’s comments.

News Center 7’s John Bedell asked Marcos Perestrello, President of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, about what the president has said about NATO.

“Well, I think it’s common sense, right? If they don’t pay, I’m not going to defend him. No, I’m not going to defend him. I got into a lot of heat when I said that. He said, Oh, he’s violating NATO,” President Trump said after signing executive orders last month. “I view NATO as potentially good, but you’ve got to get some good thinking in NATO. It’s very unfair what’s been happening until I came along; we were paying close to 100% of NATO. So, think of it, we’re paying 100% of their military, and they’re screwing us on trade.”

Bedell asked Perestrello on Saturday, “President Trump has constantly threatened to withhold military support from NATO allies if they don’t pay more money. Does that tone from the White House undermine U.S. Relations with NATO allies?”

“Well, we cannot deny that there is a shift, on tone, on approach, even on some policies of the U.S. Administration,” he answered. “But what I can say is that at the end, the political message about NATO has always been consistent. And what the U.S. Administration is advocating is a larger investment by other allies. European allies and Canada on their defense capabilities, so that the efforts that all countries made with their defense and security is more balanced and fair. I believe that in the end, what the U.S. Administration wants is a stronger NATO, and we want the same.”

News Center 7 checked, and NATO countries must spend at least two percent of their GDP on defense to ensure their military.

But according to 2023 data, 19 of NATO’s members are spending less than that.

The fourth day of the NATO parliamentary assembly will be Sunday.

