Pharmacies experiencing delays in filling prescriptions due to cyberattack on major tech company

A cyberattack on a large tech company is causing chaos as some prescriptions are being delayed.

Change Healthcare was reportedly affected by a cyber attack that they initially noticed on Wednesday morning.

“Change Healthcare is experiencing a cyber security issue and our experts are working to address the matter,” the tech company said in a statement.

They continued, saying: “Once we became aware of the outside threat, in the interest of protecting our partners and patients, we took immediate action to disconnect our systems to prevent further impact.”

They said that at this time, they believe the issue is “specific to Change Healthcare and all other systems across UnitedHealth Group are operational.”

News Center 7 reached out to several Pharmaceutical companies that serve Ohio and the Miami Valley to see if the issue is affecting their operations.

A spokesperson for Walgreens told News Center 7 that there has been no real impact.

“Our pharmacy operations and the vast majority of prescriptions are not being impacted by this third-party issue,” The spokesperson said in a statement. “For the small percentage that may be affected, we have procedures in place so that we can continue to process and fill these prescriptions with minimal delay or interruption.”

A spokesperson for CVS Health said that they are aware that Change Healthcare is experiencing a network interruption, and that certain CVS Health business operations are impacted.

“There is no indication that CVS Health’s systems have been compromised. We’re committed to ensuring access to care as we navigate through this interruption. We have business continuity plans in place to minimize disruption of service and apologize for any inconvenience our customers and members may experience,” the CVS Health Spokesperson said in a statement.

According to the spokesperson, CVS is continuing to fill prescriptions, but in certain cases is unable to process insurance claims. They said that their business continuity plan is addressing this issue to ensure patients have access to their medications.

News Center 7 also reached out to Rite Aid, Kroger, and Walmart, but have yet to receive a response.

This is a developing story, and we will update it as new information is available.

