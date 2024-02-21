WATCH: Dump truck slams into overpass in Dayton

DAYTON — New video shows a dump truck slamming into an overpass in Dayton Wednesday morning.
The crash was reported on US-35 eastbound near Abbey Avenue at 9:20 a.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed.
An iWitness 7 viewer shared video that shows the moment the truck’s raised bed crashes into the overpass.
Dispatch could not confirm if anyone was injured.
