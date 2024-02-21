Truck driver with over 600 warrants arrested in Ohio

COLUMBUS — A Pennsylvania truck driver with over 600 warrants was arrested in Ohio, according to police.

On February 9, Columbus police were contacted by the Spring Township Police Department in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania asking for help regarding a warrant for Ahyoka Keith, also known as Carol Ann Sumner.

According to a social media post from the Columbus Division of Police, Keith had 649 warrants for her arrest, including 322 felonies and 327 misdemeanors related to theft.

Police believed that as an over-the-road truck driver, Keith may be in the Columbus area.

Keith was taken into custody withoout incident on Feb. 16., Columbus police said.

Authorities in Pennsylvania are now working with Franklin County Courts to coordinate Keith’s extradition

