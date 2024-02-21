Man indicted, accused of prompting SWAT standoff, firing shots in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TWP. — A man accused of prompting of SWAT standoff in Harrison Township earlier this month has been indicted.

John Duke, 37, is facing four felonies and two misdemeanors, according to a Montgomery County Grand Jury Report.

This includes two counts of having weapons under disability for prior felony convictions, inducing panic, and obstructing panic.

Duke is also facing a pair of misdemeanor charges including using weapons while intoxicated and criminal trespass, court documents say.

News Center 7 originally reported that Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 5100 block of Embassy Place for reports of a domestic dispute.

They cleared the scene but were later called back around 7 p.m. after reports of shots fired.

When deputies returned to the scene they saw a man, who they recognized as someone they had arrested a few months ago, shooting a gun outside the apartment, Chief Deputy Matt Haines told News Center 7.

Deputies recognized Duke from a previous arrest and knew it was illegal for him to own that gun.

Duke was sentenced to electronic home monitoring at the time for his previous crime.

Deputies surrounded the home and asked Duke to surrender, but said he refused.

SWAT and hostage negotiation teams were called, but Duke continued to not surrender.

Deputies eventually used tear gas to get Duke out.

When deputies searched the home they allegedly found a handgun hidden with a child’s bassinet mattress and cocaine.

Duke is in the custody of the Montgomery County Jail, according to online jail records.

He is being held without bail.

Duke’s next scheduled court appearance is Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

