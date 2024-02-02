Police presence called to Harrison Twp. apartment complex

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A heavy police presence has been called to a Harrison Township apartment complex Thursday night.

Around 7 p.m. Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies were called to the 5100 block of Embassy Place for reports of shots fired, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Initial reports indicate that officers from surrounding agencies have been asked to assist in the investigation.

