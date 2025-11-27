Man shot, killed early Thanksgiving morning; 1 arrested

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Indiana — An Indiana man was shot and killed on Thanksgiving morning, according to a spokesperson with the Indiana State Police.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Authorities identified the victim as Juan Antonio Gutierrez, 26, of Pekin.

TRENDING STORIES:

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 9000 block of Bush Road near Pekin, which is located in the southern part of the state.

Upon arrival, authorities found Gutierrez had been shot and was unresponsive.

Medics took Gutierrez to a hospital, where he later died, the spokesperson said.

Indiana State Police detectives and a crime scene investigator were called to the scene.

Investigators got a search warrant and collected physical evidence.

They also interviewed with people at the scene, including Philip James Hawkins, 22, of Pekin.

As a result of the investigation, Hawkins was arrested and charged with reckless homicide, the spokesperson said.

He was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail without further incident.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group