Ohio man accused of biting state trooper after hit-and-run crash

UNION COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio man is accused of biting a state trooper after a crash in October, according to our media partner WBNS-10 TV.

The state trooper responded to a report of a hit-and-run driver in Union County on Oct. 21, according to court documents.

Our media partner obtained dash camera video that shows the trooper talking with the driver, who is identified as Joseph Seanuier III, 48.

Seanuier has prior convictions, including possession of crack cocaine, theft, carrying a concealed weapon, and domestic violence.

The trooper asks where Seanuier is coming from and his license, but he said he doesn’t have one, WBNS-10 reported.

After Seanuier gets out of the car, the trooper said he is under investigative detention due to a crash on US 33.

The trooper reportedly found a pocket knife during the search, WBNS-10 reported.

Seanuier is then directed to get into the passenger side of the cruiser when the trooper asks if he had been drinking due to an odor of alcohol on him.

The driver said he got “drunk as (expletive) last night bro,” WBNS-10 reported.

As the trooper is reading Seanuier his Miranda Rights, Seanuier allegedly bit the trooper.

OSHP didn’t release this portion of the video to WBNS-10, due to it being used as evidence.

Seanunier was indicted on several charges, including assault, failure to stop after an accident, and operating a vehicle under the influence.

WBNS-10 reported that he was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, but failed to do so.

The Union County Prosecutor’s Office said an arrest warrant will be filed.

