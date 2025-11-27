Local Italian restaurant to reopen Friday

KETTERING — After being closed for a few months, Troni’s Italian Restaurant in Kettering is gearing up to reopen.

The restaurant, located on E. Dorothy Lane, is set to reopen on Friday, Nov. 28, at 3 p.m.

“The announcement everyone had been anticipating,” the owners wrote on social media this week.

The owners temporarily closed the Kettering location in August to work on opening another location.

Originally, the Kettering location was supposed to reopen toward the end of September, but the owners shared on social media that they ran into issues and were undergoing renovations.

Once reopened, their temporary hours will be 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday through Saturday.

