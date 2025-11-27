Check your tickets! Winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Ohio.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

One person won $50,000 with four out of five of the winning numbers plus the Powerball in Wednesday night’s drawing.

TRENDING STORIES:

The winning numbers were 7, 8, 15, 19, and 28. The Powerball was 3.

No one won the $681 million jackpot.

The next drawing will be Saturday, Nov. 29, with an estimated jackpot of $719 million.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group