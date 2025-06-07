Zebra still on the loose days after after ‘wreaking havoc’ on busy interstate

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tennessee — The zebra that escaped and wreaked havoc on a busy Tennessee interstate last weekend is still on the loose.

News Center 7 previously reported that a pet zebra was on the loose and ‘wreaking havoc’ on Interstate 24 near Joe B Jackson Parkway in Rutherford County last weekend.

As of Friday, the zebra is still on the loose, according to another post from the sheriff’s office.

The zebra was spotted in a field near Christiana through a drone camera Friday morning.

Deputies are tracking the zebra with the drone and the owner has been notified.

The owner did tell the sheriff’s office that people and cameras may scare the zebra and potentially make securing the zebra more difficult.

“We don’t want to scare the zebra,” Sheriff’s Cpl. Sean White said. “We need time to get him to calm down.”

The sheriff’s office requested help from a veterinarian to respond to rescue the zebra.

