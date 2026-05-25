Parts of Miami Valley under Dense Fog Advisory

MIAMI VALLEY — The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for parts of the Miami Valley until 9 a.m.
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TRENDING STORIES:
- Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for 79-year-old local man
- At least 1 injured after serious crash on busy area road
- City looking to approve new outdoor drinking area in Greene County
Counties under the advisory are Clark, Greene, Warren, and Clinton.
We will continue to follow this story.
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