24-year-old man enrolled in an Ohio high school in U.S. Marshals custody

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A 24-year-old man who allegedly posed as a high school student in Ohio is now in the custody of the U.S. Marshals.

Anthony Emmanual Labrador Sierra is a Venezuelan national accused of posing as a teenager to enroll in Perryburg High School, is now in custody of the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) and under the supervision of the U.S. Marshals Service, CBS affiliate WTOL-11 reported.

According to booking information, Labrador Sierra’s address is now listed as “homeless”. He also has a new mugshot on file, and records show federal authorities are now managing his detention.

The woman believed to be Labrador Sierra’s mother had a listed address in Oregon, Ohio, WTOL-11 reported.

Oregon City Schools Superintendent Jim Fritz confirmed last week that, to his knowledge, Labrador Sierra never attempted to enroll in that district.

Labrador Sierra was indicted on federal charges in May, accused of using false documents to remain in the U.S., purchase a firearm, and enroll as a 16-year-old student in the Perrysburg school system during the 2023-2024 academic year, WTOL-11 reported.

Labrador Sierra entered the U.S. legally in 2019 on a B1/B2 tourist visa but overstayed, according to the Department of Justice.

Investigators told WTOL-11 that he later assumed a false identity, using multiple birthdates to appear younger and enrolling in high school under the name “Anthony Labrador.”

He is facing multiple federal counts, including possession of a firearm by an undocumented immigrant and falsifying immigration paperwork.

