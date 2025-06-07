Man hides from police in retention pond after he ‘went to get a soda’

WESTLAKE — A man was arrested by police in a retention pond on Friday morning.

Around 430p.m., officers were checking on a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the WestSpring Inn in Westlake, CBS-affiliate WOIO reported.

They saw a man driving around and stopped to talk with him.

He told officers he was staying at the hotel.

He stepped away from the officers, saying that he was going to “get a soda” from the front desk area.

Officers learned the man had a felony warrant.

A person at the hotel told officers that the man had run across the roadway into a nearby wooded area.

The man, who was found partially submerged in the retention pond with his hands under the water, was taken into custody.

The man was charged with failure to comply and resisting arrest.

