‘Grateful that I’m here;’ woman recounts chaotic wrong-way chase on I-75 that ended in crash

MORAINE — A woman witnessed a wrong-way chase on I-75 Thursday that included a man throwing wood at officers.

“Here comes a white pick-up truck full-fledged and I’m like ‘oh my gosh,’” Preshes Mathews recalled.

Mathews could hardly believe her eyes as she came off the ramp from I-75 to US-35 westbound.

“It was shocking. The vehicle was missing a wheel on the back, and they were going full force, and there was a lot of officers engaged,” she said.

Mathews pulled onto the right shoulder with her 9-year-old son.

She warned friends driving a few moments behind her.

“I went into some prayer, not just for me because at that point we were quote unquote safe, but I knew he was going around that 75 bend,” Mathews said.

Video provided by the Ohio Department of Transportation shows the white pickup going southbound in northbound I-75 lanes.

It led to a head-on crash moments later in Moraine.

A Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said law enforcement tracked down all four people in the truck, including one who rode in the back.

“So it was very incomprehensible and selfish,” Mathews said.

Investigators told us it began in Perry Township officer tried to pull the pickup over.

“I just want to say I’m very grateful that I’m here. I have a brand new grandbaby who was just 8 days old,” Mathews said.

The crash involved six vehicles, and no life-threatening injuries have been reported.

