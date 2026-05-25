High gas prices to affect Memorial Day travel

MIAMI VALLEY — High gas prices can affect Memorial Day travel plans across the country.
Those who plan to travel south should plan to pay more for gas at the pump.
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News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins will be in the Miami Valley with prices that you could see in your area LIVE on News Center 7’s Daybreak.
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A spokesperson from AAA said that prices in most of the Gulf South of Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, and through Louisiana are $4 a gallon.
“When you get to Florida, you’re talking about close to $4.50 a gallon,” said the spokesperson.
Experts say to avoid gas stations near the interstate, where prices tend to be higher.
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