‘You Belong Here’ mural unveiled in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — There is a new piece of artwork in Springfield.
The new “You Belong Here” mural was released on Wednesday by Janel Young.
The Springfield Foundation posted photos on social media.
It is at the Dome on South Limestone Street.
Young said she wanted to create a design that acknowledges Springfield’s history and growing cultural diversity while looking into the future.
She was supported by artists Pete Hrinko and Matt Skaggs. High school students also participated in the process.
