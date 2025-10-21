Woman learns punishment for man found shot, killed inside burning home

DAYTON — A woman learned her punishment for the shooting death of a man in Trotwood two years ago.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Icesse Messiah was sentenced to 24 years to life in prison on Friday, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records.

A jury previously found Messiah guilty of four counts of murder, two counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of felonious assault and one count of burglary.

TRENDING STORIES:

As previously reported by News Center 7, Jaykwon Hardy was found shot dead inside a burning home on Gardendale Drive in Trotwood in 2023.

Police said four people planned to rob Hardy and took part in the crime.

Messiah was the last of four people to be sentenced in connection to Hardy’s death.

As previously reported by News Center 7, James Norman was sentenced to 25-30.6 years in prison and Bryhana Murphy got 18-23.5 years in prison in August.

The third defendant, Savon Davis, was sentenced to 18-22.5 years.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group