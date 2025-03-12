26-year-old found shot multiple times in fire; suspect sentenced

TROTWOOD — A man has learned his sentence in connection to a 26-year-old found dead in a burnt-down home.

Savon Davis was sentenced to 18 to 22.5 years in prison, according to Montgomery County court documents.

Davis pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and aggravated burglary in April 2024.

The investigation began on March 10, 2023, when Trotwood firefighters and police came to a home in the 5300 block of Gardendale Avenue.

They discovered a man later identified as Jaykwan Hardy. They also discovered the fire may not have claimed his life, he’d been shot.

Davis was soon after arrested.

Three other people are facing charges in connection to Hardy’s death — James Norman, Bryhana Murphy and Icesse Messiah.

Norman, Murphy and Messiah have all pleaded not guilty.

