Man accused of multi-county crime spree formally charged

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man has been formally charged in connection to a multi-county crime spree.

Gene Blatchford was indicted on two counts of felonious assault, failure to comply, receiving stolen property, tampering with evidence, and having weapons under disability, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records.

As previously reported by News Center 7, it all started Oct. 10 when Dayton police officers were called to a shooting on Walton Avenue.

Officers found a 47-year-old man shot and took him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man told officers that a man he knows as “Philly” shot him and showed them his Facebook account, according to court documents.

Dayton police were later contacted by Eaton police, who said a man told them he was with Blatchford at the shooting.

He said Blatchford had stolen his car.

The description given of Blatchford matched the man pictured in the “Philly” Facebook account.

Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Kettering police tried to stop Blatchford after spotting the stolen Chevy.

Law enforcement lost the car during the chase until someone called dispatch and said they spotted the car in a Costco parking lot in Centervile.

Authorities said they found a gun and court records indiciate it was the firearm used in the shooting.

Blatchford remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

