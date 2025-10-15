Man charged in multi-county crime spree

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man is facing charges in connection with a multi-county crime spree.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Gene Blatchford was charged with felonious assault, two counts of failure to comply, receiving stolen property, tampering with evidence, and having weapons under disability.

It all started after midnight on Friday when Dayton police officers were called to a shooting on Walton Avenue.

Officers found a 47-year-old man shot and took him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

TRENDING STORIES:

The man told officers that a man he knows as “Philly” shot him and showed them his Facebook account, according to court documents.

Dayton police were later contacted by Eaton police, who said a man told them he was with Blatchford at the shooting.

He said Blatchford had stolen his car.

The description given of Blatchford matched the man pictured in the “Philly” Facebook account.

Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Kettering police tried to stop Blatchford after spotting the stolen Chevy.

Law enforcement lost the car during the chase until someone called dispatch and said they spotted the car in a Costco parking lot in Centervile.

Body camera video shows officers approaching Blatchford.

“Put your hands up, hands up,” officers repeat.

Blatchford seems confused as he’s put in cuffs.

“You look like somebody we’re looking for,” a Kettering officer tells him.

Another video shows a K9 searching the area and alerting to something in the grass.

KPD said they found a gun.

Court records indicate this was the gun used in the shooting.

Blatchford was taken into custody by Dayton.

We will continue to follow this story.

Gene Blatchford (Montgomery County Jail)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group