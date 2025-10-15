US Marshal shot inside Ohio home; suspect in custody

CLEVELAND — A US Marshal was shot inside a home in Cleveland on Wednesday.

The shooting happened around 8 a.m. in the Glenville neighborhood while the deputy US Marshal and Cleveland police were serving a warrant, according to CBS-affiliate WOIO.

The suspect barricaded himself inside a home and fired shots at the law enforcement officers, according to U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

The deputy US Marshal was taken to a local hospital by another law enforcement vehicle before EMS arrived.

Elliott told WOIO he is in serious, but stable condition.

“He is a tough individual who is going to survive. He is a warrior,” he said.

Elliott said the suspect, whose name has not been released, is a violent, convicted felon who has served almost 20 years in prison and has assaulted law enforcement officers several times previously.

The suspect was wanted in several shootings in Cleveland.

