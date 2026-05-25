Fire at local market being investigated as arson

DAYTON — A fire at a popular community market is now being investigated as arson.
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Tasty Bird Market on West Third Street was destroyed by a fire on May 6.
A sign on a pile of rubble near the fire lists it as “arson” and asks anyone with information to contact investigators at 937-222-STOP.
>>PHOTOS: Massive fire rips through local convenience store
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News Center 7 previously reported that the market was sold from its previous owners, Tasty and Fresh LLC, to Dayton Main Street Holdings LLC in late March for $365,000.
Just days before the destructive fire, Dayton fire crews responded to a trash fire at the market.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
We will continue to follow this story.
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