Fire at local market being investigated as arson

DAYTON — A fire at a popular community market is now being investigated as arson.

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Tasty Bird Market on West Third Street was destroyed by a fire on May 6.

A sign on a pile of rubble near the fire lists it as “arson” and asks anyone with information to contact investigators at 937-222-STOP.

>>PHOTOS: Massive fire rips through local convenience store

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News Center 7 previously reported that the market was sold from its previous owners, Tasty and Fresh LLC, to Dayton Main Street Holdings LLC in late March for $365,000.

Just days before the destructive fire, Dayton fire crews responded to a trash fire at the market.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

We will continue to follow this story.

0 of 37 W Third Street Fire Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff W Third Street Fire Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff W Third Street Fire Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff W Third Street Fire Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff W Third Street Fire Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff W Third Street Fire Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff W Third Street Fire Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff W Third Street Fire Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff W Third Street Fire Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff W Third Street Fire investigation Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff W Third Street Fire investigation Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff W Third Street Fire investigation Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Fire W Third Street Dayton (Spencer Neuman/Staff) Fire W Third Street Dayton (Spencer Neuman/Staff) Fire W Third Street Dayton (Spencer Neuman/Staff) Fire W Third Street Dayton (Spencer Neuman/Staff) Fire W Third Street Dayton (Spencer Neuman/Staff) Fire W Third Street Dayton (Spencer Neuman/Staff) Fire W Third Street Dayton (Spencer Neuman/Staff) Fire W Third Street Dayton (Spencer Neuman/Staff) Fire W Third Street Dayton (Spencer Neuman/Staff) Fire W Third Street Dayton (Spencer Neuman/Staff) Fire W Third Street Dayton (Spencer Neuman/Staff) Fire W Third Street Dayton (Spencer Neuman/Staff) Fire W Third Street Dayton (Spencer Neuman/Staff) Fire W Third Street Dayton (Spencer Neuman/Staff) Fire W Third Street Dayton (Spencer Neuman/Staff) Fire W Third Street Dayton (Spencer Neuman/Staff) Fire W Third Street Dayton (Spencer Neuman/Staff) Fire W Third Street Dayton (Spencer Neuman/Staff) Fire W Third Street Dayton (Spencer Neuman/Staff)

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