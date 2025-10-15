Several area high schools ranked in latest OHSAA football computer ratings

OHIO — Several area high schools remained highly ranked in the latest Ohio High School Athletic Association’s (OSHAA) football computer ratings.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The weekly ratings are released every Tuesday until the final report on Oct. 26, according to an OHSAA spokesperson.
The Top 12 teams in each region will qualify for the 2025 high school football playoffs.
The Top 4 seeds will get a first-round bye on Oct. 31.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Local seafood restaurant announces upcoming closure
- Police searching for Walmart shopper accused of making fake returns
- Burger restaurant holds ribbon cutting in Downtown Dayton
The following area high schools are ranked below:
Division I Region 2
- 1) Middletown
- 2) Troy
- 4) Springfield
- 6) Wayne
- 7) Lebanon
- 8) Springboro
Division II Region 8
- 3) Trotwood Madison
- 5) Xenia
- 8) Vandalia Butler
- 9) Piqua
Division III Region 12
- 2) Tippecanoe
- 3) Badin
- 5) Archbishop Alter
- 6) Talawanda
Division IV Region 16
- 4) Valley View
- 6) Brookville
- 9) Kenton Ridge
- 12) Oakwood
Division V Region 20
- 2) Miami East
- 4) Carlisle
- 5) Graham Local
- 6) Preble Shawnee
- 7) Indian Lake
- 9) Arcanum
- 10) West Liberty-Salem
- 11) Versailles
- 12) Greeneview
Division VI Region 24
- 1) Mechanicsburg
- 2) Northeastern
- 5) Coldwater
- 6) Tri-Village
- 9) Dayton Christian
- 11) Anna
Division VII Region 28
- 1) Marion Local
- 3) St. Henry
- 7) New Bremen
- 8) Minster
- 9) Ansonia
- 10) Fort Recovery
- 11) Lehman Catholic
Week 9 of the high school football season begins on Thursday.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group