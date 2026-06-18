Miami Valley won’t have to wait long for it’s next chance for storms

DAYTON, OH — Last night, numerous severe thunderstorms prompted tornado warnings across the Miami Valley. Those storms are long gone; however, a new storm system approaching this weekend could bring the return of rain, storms, and perhaps even a strong storm or two.

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Before we get there, Friday and Saturday should be nice days. There will be a small chance for showers and storms on Saturday.

Most outdoor plans will be just fine. High temperatures both days will run below average for this time of year in the upper 70s.

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Late Sunday, an area of low pressure will pass north of the Miami Valley, dragging a cold front into the region. Ahead of the cold front, showers and thunderstorms will develop.

There is still some uncertainty in the exact track of the area of low pressure. That track will help determine if we have a risk for severe storms again Sunday night.

For now, just keep checking back for forecast updates. We’ll keep you up to date on any changes or developments.

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