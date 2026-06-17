Severe weather set to move through tonight

DAYTON, OH — Severe weather remains a good possibility as we go through tonight. Much of the Miami Valley along and west of I-75 is under a level 3 out of 5 risk for severe weather. All storm threats are possible including damaging wind, hail, and isolated tornadoes.

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The window where severe weather is possible should be 9PM to 4AM Wednesday night into Thursday morning. It won’t storm everywhere for that entire timeframe, but that will be the period to watch.

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As you get ready for bed this evening, have your safe space ready. That could be an interior bathroom, closet, or space underneath a staircase. A basement is ideal. Make sure you can easily get into that space should a tornado warning be issued for your location.

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