Man who crashed into deputy told troopers he was drunk, trying to hurt self, report says

MIAMI COUNTY — Additional informatoin has been released about a crash that involved a Miami County deputy.

As News Center 7 previously reported, around 2 p.m. on Sept 25, a Miami County Sheriff’s deputy and his K9 partner were involved in a crash on County Road 25A near the Farrington interchange.

The deputy, identified as Deputy Ryan Thobe, and his K9 partner, Officer Vello, were in a sheriff’s cruiser that was parked off the roadway.

A vehicle traveling northbound at a high rate of speed veered off the right side of the highway and struck the cruiser.

That vehicle was driven by a 38-year-old man, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report.

In a statement completed by the driver at the hospital he writes “I was trying to hurt myself. Not injure anyone else. I did not see a law enforcement vehicle. I was going (too) fast.”

When asked if he is drunk, he wrote “When I wrecked I was. Not now.”

A statement from the deputy invovled states “I felt impact and woke up to people screaming.”

A witness to the crash claims they saw the driver pass them going “approxmimately 120mph.”

Thobe and his K9 were treated and released.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said charges against the driver are pending following a criminal and crash investigation.

A sample of the driver’s blood was also sent to a crime lab for testing.

If you or someone you or someone you know is feeling suicidal you can call, text, or chat “988″ for help.

We will conitnue to follow this story.

