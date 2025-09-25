UPDATE: 2 injured in crash involving Miami County Sheriff’s Office cruiser

MIAMI COUNTY — UPDATE @ 3:04 p.m.:

A Miami County Sheriff’s Office cruiser was involved in a serious crash on Thursday.

News Center 7’s John Bedell is on the way to the scene. We’ll have the latest on News Center 7 at 5:00.

First responders were called out to County Road 25A near Interstate 75 between Piqua and Troy around 2 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash, Miami County dispatchers confirmed.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed to News Center 7 that the crash involved the Miami County Sheriff’s Office cruiser and another vehicle.

Video from the scene shows that the airbags went off in the cruiser. It also shows another vehicle on its top near the cruiser.

Two injuries have been reported.

Initial reports indicate a vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

