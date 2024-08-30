3 facing murder charges after man found shot multiple times in fire

TROTWOOD — Three more people have been charged in the shooting death of a man who was found in a fire in Trotwood in 2023.

James Norman, Bryhana Murphy, and Icesse Messiah were indicted in connection to the murder of Jaykwan D. Hardy.

The three are co-defendants of Savon Davis who was indicted in May 2023.

The three were indicted on charges including murder, aggravated burglary, and felonious assault.

Norman is also facing a charge of aggravated arson.

“The investigation into the shooting death of Jaykwan Hardy continued, and sufficient information and evidence was gathered to support filing the charges against the three co-defendants indicted today,” a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said.

News Center 7 previously reported that a homicide investigation was launched after Hardy was found dead in a house fire on Gardendale Avenue in March 2023.

Prosecutors confirmed that Hardy had been shot multiple times.

Davis is in custody of the Montgomery County Jail.

Warrants have been issued for the rest of Normal, Murphy, and Messiah.

