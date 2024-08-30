Man killed in crash involving golf cart in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY — A 69-year-old man was killed in a crash while driving a golf cart in Mercer County Thursday night.

Around 7:35 p.m. Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Philothea Rd west of Township Line Rd in Recovery Township on reports of a crash.

The preliminary investigation shows that 69-year-old Michael L Hatcher of Fort Recovery, Ohio was driving a golf cart westbound on Philothea Rd.

17-year-old Caleb Wendel of Coldwater, Ohio was driving westbound in a pickup truck behind Hatcher.

Wendel failed to see Hatcher ahead of him and struck the golf cart from behind.

Hatcher was taken to Mercer Health, where he was later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

