Major sporting goods retailer to open first Dayton-area location

SPRINGFIELD — A new sports and outdoor retail store is coming to the Miami Valley.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Academy Sports + Outdoors is “coming soon” to Springfield, according to its website.

The store will be located at 1690 North Bechtle Avenue in the Bechtle Crossing shopping center. The shopping center also includes Five Below, Rue 21, Marshalls, Bath & Body Works, Kohls, and more.

An opening date has not been announced yet.

Academy Sports + Outdoors has one other store in Ohio located at 3925 Gorsky Drive in Zanesville.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



